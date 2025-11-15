Donald Trump Reportedly Planning Secret Music Gala While Hosting Saudi Crown Prince

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rumor has it Donald Trump’s meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman might include a secret, star-studded music gala behind closed doors.

Something big is cooking in Washington next week and this time, it’s got a beat.

Donald Trump is gearing up to welcome Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and while the official line is that this visit is all about business…word on the street says something else. Apparently, there’s going to be a full-blown music gala going down in the White House. This secret show is fit for royalty and Trump is calling the shots.

A Saudi-hosted investment summit takes place at the Kennedy Center on November 19. But several insiders are whispering that Trump’s got something flashier in mind. One source told AllHipHop it’s going to be “a spectacle.” I am wondering if there will be any rappers there? We know Rick Ross did a MAGA event a week or so ago and Snoop did something adjacent earlier this year.

“He wants to show the Prince that America still knows how to put on a show,” the source said. “This isn’t just dinner and speeches. It’s going to be a production.” Now, I know this is a source, but I just want to know if French Montana is going to be there. You know, he is married into a royal family. But Sheikha Mahra b### Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is a Dubai Princess.

No one’s saying who’s performing, but there’s talk of some huge names being approached. By the way, I do know there are going to be some amazing singers there. So, I guess we’re going to just wait it out.

Everything he does has to look like a win, even when reality is not.

This whole thing is going down at a time when the country’s attention is pulled in a dozen directions! Epstein emails, political chaos, new investigations…and healthcare uncertainty. So while everyone’s arguing online, Trump’s rolling out the red carpet for one of the richest and most controversial men in the world.

Diplomacy, distraction…disregard all rolled into one!

Stay tuned!