Ebro Darden Ponders Legal Action Against Drake For Alleged Threats

Drake has sued and now Ebro Darden, the media personality, may consider legal action over perceived threats to his life.

Drake and Ebro Darden are going back and forth like a Cameo song, a weird mix of egos, emojis and old wounds.

You already know the story or should. Put it is now taking a twist for the negative. Drake essentially threatened Ebro. “Die slower pu**y. We got some sh*t for u,” if said on the block, would mean it is definitely time to go. From Drake in a direct message means, “I’ll tell the world and dry snitch (in a reasonable way).” All of these people are grown af, by the way. Anyway, online Ebro, Laura and Peter looked at the options, which included legal action. They joked about it, but Peter Rosenberg said he had a lot of lawyers in his family. I’m thinking they are serious.

The fallout from the abrupt end of Ebro in the Morning has taken a sharp left turn. It started innocently until Drake dropped an axe emoji under an Instagram post announcing the cancellation of the longtime Hot 97 morning show. Petty! Ebro and the gang scrutinized Drake during the Kendrick Lamar battle…like half of the world.

Ebro likely feels the situation has escalated beyond emojis. “Die slower” is a real message. The internet has an opinion. Peter Rosenberg might be on to something. This wasn’t a competitive jab or one-upmanship over music. This is personal.

Ebro also shared an older DM from 2020 showing mutual respect between the two. DAMN…at one point, the relationship was cordial. What makes the situation especially unsettling is the imbalance. Drake is powerful and Ebro is a media figure who just lost a job. Feels like classic punching down when we’d really like for him to get back to the music. The jokes are getting less funny.

There is a thin line between rivalry and tragedy. A line may have been crossed, but we have to wait and see.

On another note, Ebro In The Morning…has a new name. AllHipHopTV! I’m kidding, but they won’t be able to take the name or the four million subscribers with them. Damn. The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show Is Live.

Stay tuned!