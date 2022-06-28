Eminem Stands Up For Women’s Rights, But Some Women Bring Up The Old Em

Eminem has really changed.

Eminem was considered a raging misogynist back in the day. He openly loathed his mother and repeatedly murdered his baby mom, Kim, on records. He did it like no one else ever did it ever. And he received the appropriate controversy as he musically ascended to heights that most dream of. We all ate it up, even though some drew the line at the crazy way he treated the women in his life.

In the year 2022, Eminem is an older gentleman that has evolved somewhat. A new tweet and promo item in the name of women’s rights is not going over so well with the women. So you may remember, last week, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade. This is a federal law that allows women to legally get abortions across the country. Now that right has been returned back to the states after 50 years. So for example, Texas may forbid abortions, causing people to flee to New York or worse: trying to do them themselves or illegally.

As a father it p##### me off that women have fewer rights 2day than just a few days ago… we r f##### goin bckwards. Here’s how 2 help in MIchigan. https://t.co/AzYGESOF8j — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) June 26, 2022

Eminem has been controversial for quite a while, but he’s not so controversial today. The women that I’ve seen have an issue with some of the language in the post. First of all, it starts with “as a father.” That is a no-no! It should be something that deals with women’s rights or even humanity. But certainly, “as a father” suggests that he only really cares because of his own daughter. Like what if he was not a father? It should be for all women. Also, there may be some need to reconcile with women in general, but I don’t necessarily feel that way. That would just be something to do to reduce the pain, but what’s done is done. He’s trying to do the right thing now.

One post I saw said, “Is this the same man who rapped about killing his baby mama, rape and burying his mother?” Another post I saw said, “He needs to go sit down. He was never interested in speaking up for women’s right before.”

It wasn’t all bad. Somebody made a more lengthy, empathetic post:

“He has always been a devoted dad and uncle to his ex wive’s niece that he has custody of and raised as his daughter. And yes he has come a long way from his earlier days. I do believe he even has a relationship with his mom but if he is advocating for any woman I don’t see any problem with it. I grew up listening to him and understood that before he was a rapper he was just a regular person with normal problems and yes he was a little out there with the way he expressed his frustration but I also have a Master’s in Clinical Social Work and I saw many instances of this on a daily basis.”

Anyway at the end of the day, this is good and Eminem is powerful and his fanbase is loving it. So that’s the most important thing, because some of those guys were crazy as he was. Hopefully, the message gets out there. Hopefully people will realize that Eminem was young and probably severely damaged himself. Hopefully, he is less damaged and more interested in using his specific celebrity for good. I think he is. Free Mumia.

Yes, random, but Free Mumia Abu Jamal!