Erika Kirk Sends Druski Cease-N-Desist: The Facts

Rumors claim Druski was facing legal heat from Erika Kirk, but our investigation says big cap on a reported cease and desist.

Druski has built a career on laughter, but now the joke is on the rumor mill after talk of a legal threat from Erika Kirk started spreading faster than the actual comedy sketch.

The viral comedian found himself at the center of social media chaos after his controversial skit titled “How Conservative Women in America Act” exploded online and pulled in massive viewership. The sketch featured heavy prosthetics and satire that many viewers believed was aimed at Erika Kirk, the CEO of Turning Point USA and widow of the late conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

Then, the internet started adding extras to the story.

Suddenly, posts – ahem Sukihana – began circulating claiming Erika Kirk had sent Druski a cease and desist letter and was preparing a lawsuit. The chatter picked up steam after activist Zellie Imani shared a post suggesting legal action was coming. That post was later deleted, but not before screenshots started moving across timelines like they had their own publicist.

Here is a fake tweet. And, the dude as reposted by Suki had the nerve to tag his IG like that’s going to get him more followers.

Here is where things get interesting.

According to Newsweek, a representative for Druski shut the whole thing down quickly and directly. They said, “Any claim that a cease and desist was issued to Druski is absolutely false.” And we looked around Twitter and the rest of the internet and there was nothing. He did not say any such “joke” on his IG.

That statement alone takes a lot of air out of the balloon. There are also no public records of any lawsuit being filed and no verified statement from Erika Kirk confirming any legal action either.

Now that does not mean people were not upset.

The video clearly struck a nerve and political reactions followed. Senator Ted Cruz aka Kremlin Cruz even jumped into the conversation and called the skit “Beneath contempt.” Still, criticism is not the same thing as court papers.

If anything, this looks like another reminder that viral moments now come with viral misinformation attached. One minute it is a comedy sketch. The next minute people are talking lawsuits that do not appear to exist.

For now, it appears Druski is dealing with controversy, not court dates. And until somebody produces paperwork instead of posts, this rumor looks like it belongs in the comedy category too.

Stay tuned.