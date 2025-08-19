Freddie Gibbs & Benny The Butcher Beef Isn’t Over Yet

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Freddie Gibbs and Benny the Butcher are still in a tense situation despite recent talks, with leaked DMs showing no real progress toward peace.

Bad News Regarding Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher…

The pair still aren’t seeing eye to eye.

We were all crossing our fingers, hoping this mess might finally cool off, but it doesn’t look like the beef between Gibbs and Benny’s camp is anywhere near finished. For a moment, there was optimism. Westside Gunn even hinted the two sides were talking, which felt like a step forward.

But the new evidence shows otherwise.

Leaked DMs are floating around, and they suggest Benny flat-out told Gibbs to stop rapping about him. That’s surprising to me. I didn’t hear Gibbs toss bars Benny’s way in his music. Most of his talk has been centered on people like Curren$y and Akademiks. Still, Benny clearly feels a certain way. At least they are talking. That IS clutch, believe it or not. Gibbs got a bunch of speed knots last time he was in Buffalo.

The only silver lining? At least Benny and Conway The Machine aren’t at odds. For Griselda, that’s a big relief. But with Gibbs and Benny, the war continues. It’s disappointing. Think about the classic records these two have cooked up.

Rap is a competition, but it’s also better when we work together. Hopefully, down the road, cooler heads prevail.

Welp…I’ll play the oldies.