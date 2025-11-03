Game Trashes “Girly” Rappers Wearing Nail Polish & Skirts, But Who’s He Talking About?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Game called out male rappers for wearing skirts and nail polish in an Instagram rant questioning the masculinity of today’s Hip-Hop scene.

The Game dragged male rappers for rocking nail polish and skirts during a heated Instagram Story rant on November 1, calling the current state of Hip-Hop “girly” and questioning what happened to masculinity in the game.

“These rap ninjas gettin’ more girly every new day,” he wrote. “Nail polish, skirts… SMH.”

The Compton rapper didn’t name-drop anybody, but his words came off like a side-eye to artists like Lil Uzi Vert, who now goes by they/them, or Young Thug, who famously wore a dress on his Jeffery album cover.

Both have played with gender norms in their style, and clearly that’s not flying with The Game. He kept going, turning his attention to relationships and the dating scene. “I feel bad for women, how you find a good man when they wanna be good girls,” he added.

This IG rant is the latest drama from The Game, who’s had a rough year legally and financially. Back in January, a judge told him to sell off his Calabasas mansion to help cover a $7 million judgment from a sexual assault case brought by She’s Got Game contestant Priscilla Rainey.

So far, no rappers have responded to his fashion critiques, but you already know the internet has been talking.



