GloRilla Confirmed Nose Job, Yet Fans Keep Talking

GloRilla confirmed her nose job, but the people seem to want her to be the new Michael Jackson or something.

GloRilla had her nose job go viral..months after confirming and admitting it.

GloRilla again…has people talking. Social media is a-buzzing. I am thinking we need to be thankful for Big Glo as we approach one of America’s holidays. But, Glo is looking too good and people want to know why. The nose looked different. Earlier this year, she told us she “DID 😏”.

She even swapped her profile picture to an image of Michael Jackson, an apex act of trolling. And now, months later, people are still judgmental. I did not know the public needed consulting when somebody makes a cosmetic decision.

VIBE.com tapped into this a few months back. But, Glo just kept dropping content. If you know GloRilla, you know she doesn’t get rattled by much.

There’s also the bigger picture here. Hip-Hop stars have always dealt with this but it is clear that she does not gaf what people think. I ain’t mad at that. Glo essentially said, “Yep, I changed something. Now what?” You have to appreciate the confidence.

Is it a scandal?

No. Literally nothing to see here, unless you want to see. There it is below.