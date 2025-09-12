GloRilla Drops Hilarious Diss Track Skewering Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

GloRilla clapped back at Young Thug’s “ugly” remarks with a fiery diss track over “Lookin’ A## Ni##a,” roasting both Thug and Mariah The Scientist before calling it “all fun and games.”

GloRilla and Young Thug are keeping the rumor mill working overtime this week. Enough already.

Another leaked jail call exposed Thugger for throwing shade at the Memphis star by calling her “ugly”— and he did not mince words. Why did he think he was not being recorded? Big Glo wasted no time firing back in the most Hip-Hop way possible—she hit the booth. But she did it different than “Ether.” Her diss might be “cyanide” or some other poison. A scorched-earth diss over Hot Styles’ infamous 2008 “Lookin’ A## Ni##a” had her making us laugh and likely hurt some feelings at the same time.

The track kicks off with Glo poking fun at herself, adopting the name “Brianna,” because during the call, Young Thug dismissed comparisons to Rihanna. He called her “Brianna.” So she turned Thugger’s jab into fuel…and she went in.

From there, the gloves came off. She called Thugger “Young Bug” and clowned his appearance with wild metaphors. She compared him to everything from a Black and Mild to a “Jamaican Vegeta.” She said the man was like dirt under a BRICK. Do you all know how grimy that is? She even roasted his “eccentric” wardrobe:

“Cut shirt wearin’ a## nia, skirt wearin’ a nia

A bug on the ‘Gram ’bout to chirp lookin’ a nia

A pain in the a tryna hump lookin’ a## nia

A ho in the mirror ’bout to twerk lookin’ a ni##a.”

But Thug wasn’t the only one to catch strays. Mariah The Scientist, his longtime partner, also got dragged into the crossfire. Glo mixed humor with venom, calling Mariah a “sexy Winnie The Pooh” while questioning why she tolerates Thugger’s rumored infidelity. Well, that was…ugly.

Despite the smoke, Glo was quick to remind everyone this is “all fun and games.” No malice, just laughs and music. I think it was evident that she was “getting her lick back,” but that it wasn’t that serious. Thug apologized already.

Young Thug tried to put out the flames. He hopped on Twitter (X) to apologize directly: “@GloTheofficial first of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life.. I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin.”

The apology may have cooled things down a bit, but Glo knew we needed some entertainment. And in Hip-Hop, sometimes that’s all you need.