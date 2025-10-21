Ice, Ice Crazy: Is Federal Government Trying To Start Race War?

ICE allegedly used an AI-altered video to falsely link a young Black man to terrorism, sparking outrage and accusations of racial targeting.

ICE Caught In Alleged Deepfake Scandal Targeting Young Black Men

Now, I’m not one for conspiracy theories in 2025, but this whole ICE situation feels like it’s headed straight off the rails. Word on the streets — especially in places like Chicago — is that ICE agents have been rolling deep into Black neighborhoods like it’s some kind of late-night SWAT show. They are harassing and instigating with citizens who were literally minding their business. They are sleeping, and paying taxes. These aren’t even immigration raids on border jumpers. We’re talking about American citizens being zip-tied in the middle of the night. Even kids have zero due process. That’s not law enforcement, that’s trauma. And there is a big word that starts with an F.

It’s not just the raids anymore. There’s a new twist. A few months ago, a young brother posted a regular video online. No politics, no threats, nothing. Content. Just him doing his thing. But fast forward, and he federal government reposted that same clip, except this time, they slapped a whole new headline on it. They claimed these young Black men were plotting an “attack” on ICE agents.

First off, if these brothers were that dangerous, don’t you think we’d have heard about something actually happening by now? Because ICE has been all up in their neighborhoods, and nobody’s seen a single “attack.” Instead, what we’ve seen is patience! The “hood” has shown they have remarkable, saint-level patience as they are pushed to the limit.

The dude in the video is alive, well and extremely online. He jumped right back on social media to clear it all up: “That video was months old. It had nothing to do with ICE, the government, or any kind of plot.” And yet, his face is sitting on a federal website like he’s public enemy number one. WOW!

That’s illegal Straight up. This man has every right to sue, and if the people’s opinion means anything, he probably will. Folks like Joy Anne Reid and D.L. Hughley have already been amplifying his story, and it’s gaining steam fast. Somebody’s trying to stir the racial pot, trying to create a racial confrontation?

Whatever it is, it’s dangerous and unconstitutional. And for anyone saying, “Well, maybe he shouldn’t have dressed like that” or “He shouldn’t have posted that video” — stop it. Seriously, stop. You sound ridiculous. There’s no outfit or Instagram caption that justifies government agencies spreading AI-generated lies about American citizens.

This is crazy.