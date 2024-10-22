Is Kanye West An Absentee Father?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A source with Kim Kardashian is seeding the media with rumors that globe-trotting Kanye West is a dead beat dad.

Last week, there were rumors that Kanye West wanted to relocated his children with Kim Kardashian to Tokyo, Japan. I am not sure how that can be possible since he shares custody of the kids. Well, that may be the issue. Sources connected to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, suggest that Ye is already not very involved in his children’s lives.

Kim Kardashian is handling most of the parenting on her own, per a source over at People magazine. A presumed source close to the 44-year-old reality star shared that her main focus North, 11, Chicago, 6, Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5. DAYUM! Kim is “basically a single mom,” because Kanye West is not around.

Kim does the majority of the parenting. They said Kim has plenty help, but she still struggles with it. She struggles as much as an insanely rich person can. The report says everything revolves around the kids. She works until they get home, they say. On another tip, she’s single and is prioritizing her career and motherhood instead.

I don’t know. This could be the slandering of a Black man, the truth told about a deadbeat bum or a combination of both. I do think Kanye has the ability to move around without judgment, which does not mean you do not have to be a father to your seeds.

I present to you: