Is LeBron James Beefing With Wife Post-Viral, Touchy-Feely Jeanie Buss Clip?

LeBron James fans are under the impression that he’s in big trouble with his wife Savannah following a touchy encounter with the owner of the Lakers franchise.

While his teammates battled it out on the court, James was caught in a viral video sitting between Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss and executive director Linda Rambis. More specifically, the free and lingering nature of the physical contact between Buss, James and Rambis during this encounter appears to have resulted in tongues wagging and fans believing Savannah has the NBA champion in the doghouse.

Immediately following the clip, a viral photo of James and Savannah on the sidelines at Bronny’s USC game over the weekend sparked even more speculation based on the couple’s subdued expressions. As a result, the interaction has sparked several discussions and memes on social media, as users attribute Buss to being the equivalent of a “work wife” for James.

work gf vs actual gf pic.twitter.com/aFS5LhzKQd — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) March 11, 2024

Not to mention, everyone from casual hoop fans to professional athletes themselves have commented on the incident. In fact, the clip even managed to reach infamy on Twitter (X), where former NFL player Antonio Brown added the moment to his CTESPN Sports Center Top 10 clips over the weekend.

Despite all of the hullabaloo, the real conversation Buss, James and Rambis were having was allegely fare more lighthearted and innocent in nature than we’ve been lead to believe. Apparently, Buss and Rambis were reacting to James wishing them a Happy International Women’s Day and giving them their professional flowers.

Check out the clip below.