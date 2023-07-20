Did J. Cole Leak Music From His New Project To BTS?

Another J. Cole and J-Hope collab might be on the way.

J. Cole is apparently cool enough with K-Pop phenom boyband BTS that he’s given them a taste of his new music.

Well, not all seven members of the band got a chance to preview what Cole is cooking. At least, that’s what BTS’s choreography leader, J-Hope, says. The babyfaced lyrical assassin notably rocked headlines in March upon recruiting Cole for his “On The Street” single. The earnest collab helped J-Hope earn a No. 1 on Billboard’s Rap Digital Song Sales chart and a spot in Cole’s cabinet of close collaborators.

During a recent interview, the well-manicured musician revealed that Cole sent him a preview of new music that he was working on earlier this year after he proposed a collab project with him.

“Yeah, so he sent me something he worked on right around my birthday,” J-Hope said. “Yeah, so it was a huge gift. I was so, so thankful.”

While the moment had to be sweet for J-Hope, who enlisted in the South Korean military for mandatory service in April, it shouldn’t make me selfish for being jealous that he’s the only person with fresh unreleased Cole right now.

I mean, sure, ever since the pair met in Chicago in 2022 when J-Hope made history as the first K-Pop artist to headline Lollapalooza, they’ve remained in contact. The BTS star also revealed the pair often exchange voice messages of encouragement with each other. Apparently, Cole has even eased J-Hope’s anxiety regarding the English and Korean language barrier they face. Yes, I too constantly question whether Hip Hop fans deserve an icon like J. Cole.

But why couldn’t a hacker have gotten a hold of this information sooner than later? Let’s be real, The Off-Season dropped two years ago, and we’ve pretty much gotten three Drake projects since then, Jermaine! And now, the first thing we hear of new music aside from that tequila-drenched bop “Passport Bros” with Bas is potentially a snippet that’s tied up behind the South Korean border.

To top it all off, BTS as a group will likely be postponed until 2025 as a result of J-Hope and Jin’s enlistment for military service. So in essence, we might not even know what Cole sent this man until at least a year and a half from now. No cap, I’m really type desperate enough to recreate the moves of Army Private 2nd Class Travis King—except this time, I’ll get detained in South Korea so I can link J-Hope and get this Cole snippet leaked and popping on YouTube shorts.

Considering I know y’all are as anxious as I am for Cole’s new project, I did some digging to try to pinpoint when this rumored snippet was shared. According to several sources, J-Hope’s was born on February 18, 1994. So that means he celebrated his 29th birthday back in pretty much at the top of the year, and it’s now July.

So in essence, there’s some hope that Cole could potentially drop music before the end of the year.