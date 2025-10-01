Jake Paul Vs. Gervonta Davis Isn’t Canceled—But Something Odd Did Happen

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis isn’t canceled—it’s been moved to another location due to safety concerns.

Jake Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis are going to get it on. When I saw Bob Sapp saying it was canceled, I knew something was off. This big galoot put his hat in the ring to fight Jake, since Tank is like 100 pounds lighter than Jake. By the way, when there’s this much money on the line, American business people make a way.

Georgia wouldn’t have it. Then, word got around fast that the fight was “canceled,” but that’s not really the case. The proposed Jake Paul versus Tank Davis exhibition scrap simply got rerouted after Georgia regulators pulled the plug on their end. The Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission (GAEC) wasn’t having it, and honestly, their reasons were pretty solid.

Jake Paul walks around at roughly 199 pounds, while “Tank” Davis holds steady at about 135. That’s a massive chasm in boxing terms, not just a gap. The GAEC flat-out refused to approve waivers for such a size mismatch. Like a lot of boxing purists, they feel it comprises the integrity of the sport. Commissioner Rick Thompson didn’t bite his tongue either. He straight-up called the boxing match a “money grab.” He said Georgia wasn’t about to risk fighter safety just to line their pockets. I’m not mad at that. But you know that was not going to stop this money train.

Jake Paul’s camp, MVP Promotions, saw the writing on the wall and yanked their paperwork. Instead of fighting a losing battle with the commission, they packed up the circus and found a new locale. LOL! Now, the fight has officially been relocated to Miami, Florida. Sunshine, palm trees and apparently a little more regulatory wiggle room. AllHipHop may just take that trek to Miami.

Mark your calendars because the bout is locked in for November 14, 2025 and most of us will not have to pay an extra penny. Netflix will be streaming it worldwide. That’s right, the platform that gave you “Squid Game” and “Stranger Things” host the strangest clash in recent memory. YouTube’s favorite problem child and one of boxing’s most explosive lightweights are about to get it on.

So, no—it’s not canceled. What Georgia calls an “unsafe money grab,” Florida takes on. You gotta love capitalism. I know boxing fans are not pleased, but I do want to know what more causal fans think.