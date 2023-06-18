Janet Jackson’s Goodies Get Grabbed At Recent Concert!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Janet Jackson is a hottie, but she’s causing a ripple with a steamy interaction with a dancer. 🔥

Janet Jackson’s Together Again tour took an exciting turn during one of its stops. A video capturing a sizzling moment went viral, showing the renowned “Any Time, Any Place” singer engaged in a passionate tongue-kiss with one of her backup dancers. The dancer in question is apparently Darius “Dario” Boatner. The incident sparked a range of reactions among social media users.

One Twitter user expressed their support, stating, “As long as everyone involved consents, I only wish I could have been at the concert.” Another individual applauded Janet’s bold behavior, writing, “Go for it, Janet! I admire a performer who fully commits to their role.

From now on, no one can say anything negative about JJ in my presence.” In contrast, one person remained unfazed, claiming that this was nothing new for Janet. They tweeted, “This isn’t anything groundbreaking. She’s been doing this before.” Meanwhile, another Twitter user simply commented, “Sexy as hell! Werk!” accompanied by a heart emoji.