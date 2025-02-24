JAY-Z & Beyoncé Spark Legal Rumors: Suing Rihanna & A$AP Rocky? 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Roc Nation has chimed in amid viral speculation that JAY-Z and Beyoncé were taking legal action against A$AP Rocky and Rihanna.

JAY-Z and Beyoncé sparked headlines over the weekend amid speculation the superstar couple were suing A$AP Rocky and Rihanna.

While Rocky recently beat his gun assault case and Hov saw a lawsuit against him dropped, the latter was rumored to be facing off against the former in a court battle.

Further fueling the speculation, reports also claimed Beyoncé was taking legal action against Rihanna.

The lawsuit rumors gained traction on Sunday (February 23) after a viral blog post alleged that JAY-Z and Beyoncé had filed lawsuits against Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in the Virgin Islands District Court.

The claims originated from unverified screenshots shared on social media, particularly on X (Twitter).

According to the rumors, the lawsuits—both supposedly filed on February 22—involved separate cases, with hearings allegedly set for March 8.

However, JAY-Z’s Roc Nation seemingly shut down the speculation, debunking the rumor with a reference to A$AP Rocky’s upcoming album.

“Don’t be dumb,” the company tweeted on February 23.

There is no credible evidence or legal documentation to support the claims of any conflict or lawsuits and both Rihanna and Rocky remain on Roc Nation’s management roster.

A$AP Rocky recently cleared his Instagram grid, likely signaling that his highly anticipated, delayed album is imminent.

Rocky was facing up to 24 years in prison if convicted on two felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. However, he walked out of court a free man on February 18 after a jury found him not guilty on both counts.

Meanwhile, JAY-Z is fighting back against his accuser’s attorney. His legal team has filed a motion to dismiss Tony Buzbee’s lawsuit, which claims that Roc Nation and its attorneys orchestrated a scheme to pay Buzbee’s former clients for information on the controversial lawyer.