JAY-Z Could Be Plotting His Musical Return—Memphis Bleek Spills On “Drink Champs”

Memphis Bleek says Jay-Z is back in the studio, sparking hopes that the Hip-Hop icon may finally return with a new album after eight years.

JAY-Z and the word “retirement” have never truly mixed, but it’s been eight years since his last solo album, 4:44, changed the conversation around grown-man rap. That 2017 record cemented his role as the elder statesman of Hip-Hop, a mogul who could rap about wealth, mistakes and redemption without losing his edge. Now, whispers suggest the Roc Nation founder may be sharpening his pen again.

In a fresh interview, longtime collaborator Memphis Bleek claimed Hov is back in the booth. “He’s recording,” Bleek said on the Drink Champs podcast. “Whether or not we hear it, is another story.”

The Brooklyn native also revealed he asked his mentor for a verse and Jay’s response was simple: “He has me.”

The rumor comes at a time when Jay has been spotted onstage with Beyoncé during her global run, sliding into verses that sent fans into a frenzy. Those brief appearances sparked rumors that the billionaire rapper might finally be gearing up for a project after years of focusing on business, philanthropy and family.

Memphis Bleek said similar things in the past, but this Drink Champs interview feels different. As you know, that’s a show famous for letting liquor loosen the lips. Pause. Some may question whether Jay is actually plotting an official return, because time has changed so much. He may just be laying down verses here and there. Still, Bleek has rarely spoken without reason. They might be seeding the landscape.

The timing feels right too. Beyoncé has wrapped her latest tour, the Carters’ children are heading back to school, and JAY-Z has been unusually quiet in an industry where silence often signals a storm brewing. The chatter could also redirect attention away from gossip about his personal life and back to the music that made him one of rap’s most enduring figures.

If 4:44 was the confessional, maybe the next chapter will be the celebration. Fans have waited nearly a decade for another full-length from Hov. Whether it comes this year, next year or never at all, the possibility alone is enough to remind everyone why JAY-Z’s name still holds weight.