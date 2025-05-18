Joey Bada$$ Takes Shot At Daylyt & Ray Vaughn Nobody Saw Coming

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joey Bada$$ filed for a copyright for “TDEast” in the midst of a lyrical back-n-forth with Ray Vaughn and subliminal shots from Daylyt.

Joey Bada$$ Files “TDEast” Copyright as Tensions with TDE’s Ray Vaughn and Daylyt Escalate

THe Brooklyn-bred MC has apparently filed a copyright application for the name “TDEast!” This is an odd but calculated move that appears to troll Top Dawg Entertainment. He’s been going back-and-forth with TDE’s own Ray Vaughn and battle lord Daylyt. This is getting interesting.

While most rap battles stay in the booth, Joey’s decision to plant a legal flag with “TDEast” has taken the battle in a new direction. For those that remember, the name evokes Death Row East, the infamous Suge Knight expansion plan to set up shop on the East Coast during the height of the ‘90s East Coast vs. West Coast tensions. But that was not this. Joey used the term in a recent diss but few expected him to double down. To my knowledge, TDE was not setting up an East Coast operation. They already have Doechii.

By the way, an old interview, DMC talked to us about Death Row East.

Is this clever trolling or does he plan to do something bigger?

Ray Vaughn hasn’t backed down. He’s fully engaged and seems more than ready to spar with Joey bar for bar. Daylyt has taken a more cryptic approach. He has taken to posting shots from IG. Without a caption, he posted a picture of Capital Steez. Heads remember Steez committed suicide on December 23, 2012 at the age of 19. He jumped from the roof of the Cinematic Music Group. Is this crossing a line? Maybe not yet. This can turn into something far more personal.

It’s worth noting that Kendrick Lamar, the former crown jewel of TDE, has stayed silent. He’s touring with SZA and may not even know this is happening. But with Joey trying to bait the West Coast camp with paperwork and punchlines, the temperature is rising. I doubt Dot gets into any of this.

I’m a bit concerned beef and battle lines are getting too blurred. TDE’s founder Top Dawg is a respected figure, who generally stays out of rap skirmishes. That’s a bear we shouldn’t poke. All the rappers feel this will stay on “wax.”

We have arrived at the time where bark meets bite.