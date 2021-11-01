Kumar Comes Out! ‘Harold & Kumar’ Star Kal Penn Reveals He’s Gay in New Memoir

Kumar has come out! Kal Penn has just released a new memoir, You Can’t Be Serious, and the biggest revelation in the book is that the 44-year-old former Obama administration staffer has been living with his male partner, Josh, for years.

He also revealed that he and Josh are now engaged.

“I thought, “This obviously is not going to work out,”‘ he writes in the book. “I have one day off from The White House and this dude is unironically watching cars go around and make left turns? Next thing you know, it’s been a couple of months and we’re watching NASCAR every Sunday.”

As for why he finally decided to come out, Kal Penn said that he felt he wanted to connect to his readers in a more authentic way with his memoir.

“The whole point of writing this book was for the reader to feel like we’re having a beer together. I thought, if we’re supposed to feel like we’re having a beer together, then I want to take you into my stories and I want you to experience them with the same joy that I’ve experienced them,” he said.

Congratulations to Kal Penn for finally living in his truth!