Hear me out here. We have to keep our eyes and ears open. There was nothing but Pope coverage for the last few days and then there was Kanye West. These are the times when people take advantage and use the diversion to do just about anything when we are looking the other way. Be clear: when something monumental takes over the headlines, something else often slides under the radar.

The Pope Dying Is More Than Just a Catholic Thing

The first Latino pope in history is gone, dying on Easter Monday (April 21). That alone is huge. May he rest well. This pope was a symbolic giant in global religion, politics and also a moral authority. Whether you were tuned into Vatican vibes or not, his existence meant something globally. His death? Even more so. We saw non-stop tributes, retrospectives and a funeral broadcasted like the Super Bowl. That wall-to-wall coverage was there. And while CNN and BBC lineed up a thousand talking heads to explain Vatican traditions, a few important things might be slipping through without our collective gaze.

The Kanye Diversion

Ye. The man, the myth, the meme. When in doubt, bring out the MAGA hat, cryptic tweets, wild fashion, social media scrubbing or a surprise drop. This week, he decided to tell everybody he “performed” on his own cousin. Oh, got you. Right as the pope passes.

Kanye is walking, talking chaos. People keep trying to figure out his marriage status, why he’s trolling or why he’s wearing a KKK robe. We need to be focusing on the legislation, wars, coups, executive orders or drone strikes. I’m hearing about that right now. I admit I don’t see anything, but I wouldn’t doubt it exists somewhere in the world. Trump actually did a a crazy move recently. I suspect he wants to outshine the fact that China is sonning him like crazy. Read up on some of that here.

And now we have the Shannon Sharpe debacle.

What Should We Be Looking For?

International Politics: Keep an eye on the Middle East (always), but also Eastern Europe. Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan—conflict escalation could be taking shape while global eyes are glued elsewhere.

Keep an eye on the Middle East (always), but also Eastern Europe. Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan—conflict escalation could be taking shape while global eyes are glued elsewhere. Executive Orders in the U.S.: Has the President signed anything monumental while we’ve been emotionally preoccupied? Look at the Federal Register. Quiet policy changes on climate, surveillance, immigration, or education tend to get dropped when the press is distracted.

Has the President signed anything monumental while we’ve been emotionally preoccupied? Look at the Federal Register. Quiet policy changes on climate, surveillance, immigration, or education tend to get dropped when the press is distracted. Corporate Announcements: Mergers, layoffs, and billion-dollar deals often get “Friday news dumped” during big news cycles. And weekends following huge global events? Prime time for releasing bad or controversial news.

Mergers, layoffs, and billion-dollar deals often get “Friday news dumped” during big news cycles. And weekends following huge global events? Prime time for releasing bad or controversial news. Tech Moves: Surveillance tech, TikTok bans, deepfake laws, crypto regulation. Crypto Bros gave more to Trumo than anybody else. Believe something is afoot.

Scream conspiracy just to be safe. Or better yet, whisper. The word is they are snatching people up.

Oh, by the way, China says Trump is lying.

