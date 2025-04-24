Kanye West & Wife Hit Sex Shop After He Calls On Streamers To Promote Polarizing Album “For God”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori appear to be getting cozy together once again.

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, appears to be firmly back by his side despite their rumored separation over his troubling tweets.

On Thursday (April 24), West appeared in a stream with Digital Nas and revealed he was spending time at a retreat in Spain. Some of the most viral and or controversial moments from the stream include a rant in which West speaks on Spanish Holy Week processions and Hitler while saying Jews are meant to be workers.

In a subsequent plea, the Chicago native called on streamers such as Adin Ross and Sneako to promote the rollout of his upcoming CUCK album, making his belief clear that they would comply with his request if they believed in God.

Kanye West tells Adin Ross, Kai Cenat, and SNEAKO to pause their content and share his album rollout with their viewers if they believe in God 👀 pic.twitter.com/CwZpsjzLhM — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) April 24, 2025

Neither of the clips spawned from West’s aforementioned rants have gained as much traction online, as the brief clip of his rumored estranged wife accidentally making an appearance on the stream.

“Are they streaming outside,” Censori responded to one of West’s associates, who alerted her she was on stream. “Oh s###,” she concluded while covering the phone’s camera with her hand once she realized she was blocking the stream.

Bianca Censori accidentally walks into Kanye West’s stream 😭😭pic.twitter.com/vKaoHNhN6M — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 24, 2025

Though the tweet above featuring the clip has racked up well over a million views in a matter of hours, it’s hardly the only piece of content linking West to Censori, who West claimed left him on April 3. The pair were also spotted having dinner at Indian fusion restaurant Cala d’Or on the Balearic Island of Majorca in Spain. On top of that, West and Censori began trending on social media on April 24 after video captured the pair reportedly visiting a sex shop in Spain together.