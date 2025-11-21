Kanye West’s Behavior Worries Fans In Japan

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West’s unexpected demeanor at a Shibuya, Japan pop-up has sparked fresh speculation about what might really be going on with him.

Something Seemed… Different About Kanye West In Japan

Kanye West popped up in Shibuya, Japan today for Gosha Rubchinskiy’s pop-up event, and on the surface, it looked really cool. The whole scene looked like a playground for creatives. The energy was high and Ye the man of the hour. He was getting free fits and all that. He even stopped to do a few interviews and seemed cool with the crowd.

But after the footage hit the internet, the comments section turned into a full-blown investigation. People started saying Kanye looked “off,” “slowed down,” or “way too calm.” Somebody said, “They gave bro a lobotomy.” Suddenly everybody is a behavioral specialist. But I must admit, it was interesting to see.

Some folks insisted he looked heavily medicated. Others swore he was just in a different zone. A few said, “This is old Ye,” while others said, “This is not Ye at all.” Meanwhile, the rest of us were just watching the clips like… something might actually be up.

Now, Kanye has been open for years about dealing with mental health challenges, medication and the tug-of-war between what he feels helps him and what he thinks holds him back. He also hasn’t exactly hidden his dislike for being medicated. I am thinking somebody behind the scenes could be pulling the strings.

On another note, Kanye was seen kneeling at the feet of a wealthy rabbi, apologizing for past comments and trying to reset things publicly. In that scene, he seemed a bit medicated too. The rabbi himself has a history that some people online side-eye. This guy sure likes rappers, but that’s not the point here.

At the end of the day, nobody really knows what’s going on with Ye behind the scenes. Maybe he was tired. Maybe he was relaxed. Maybe he was processing something. Or maybe he was just vibing out in Japan.

But something about that appearance definitely got people talking.