Kelis Comeback? Yes, Please

Kelis just stepped back into the spotlight. It might not be headline news to the average scroller, but it is for those of us who’ve been quietly rooting for her.

This is a big moment. AYYYYYEEEEEE! Over the weekend, she posted a cryptic-but-clear video of herself back on stage. The caption, subtle as it may be, had fans raising eyebrows and hopes: new music is on the way.

For context, Kelis became a global phenomenon in 2003 and was a sonic disruptor way before Doechii. Her collaborative relationship with The Neptunes’ Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo produced numerous hits, including “Milkshake.” Her debut album, Kaleidoscope (1999), was way ahead of its time. Tracks like “Caught Out There” and “Good Stuff” made her a trendsetter.

It got pretty complicated after that. Hits like “Bossy” and “Trick Me” kept the music coming. But a high-profile marriage to Nas, messy divorce and very public battle over her music rights really didn’t age well. So, Kelis made a sharp left turn away from the industry. She trained as a saucier at Le Cordon Bleu, launched a successful cooking career, released a cookbook (My Life on a Plate) and has become a holistic lifestyle entrepreneur. Love it. Her farm in Temecula, California? Goals. Her skincare? All-natural. Her vibe? Thriving. I am in love all over again.

But somewhere along the way, and even my stalker self can’t figure this out, Kelis dipped out of the U.S. I think. Apparently, she took her kids and energy overseas. Now, this could be a high level social media strategy, but she posts in Africa A LOT. Nevertheless, she’s been less about fame, more about peace. She’s evolved.

It could be a comeback and more like a reawakening. I don’t want to get all goofy about it, but it just feels different. Others have done this in the hot spotlight of celebrity, but Kelis has don’t it from the side.

And, by the way, we gonna forget about Bill Murray.

-illseed out