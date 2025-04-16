Keyshia Cole’s Dreamville Diaper: Festival Fit Fiasco Or High-Fashion Flex?

“Depends Drip” might be the latest thing if the kiddies follow KeyKey Cole. This is like a delayed viral moment, because Keyshia Cole hit the Dreamville Festival stage more than a week ago. And yet, here we are. People are now saying she had Depends in her drip because of the clothing the R&B queen wore on the state. Now, you know it was not going to end the way it started.

Our team said Keyshia SANG her heart out, but they were backstage and didn’t see the performance. I am pretty sure they would not have judged as the internet judges regardless. Nevertheless, they did and she clapped back with the same energy she was given. Isn’t this why we love her?

One person said, “Yeah … I love me some KC so ima just sit this one out but that stylist know they wrong,” one fan posted. Another laughed, “Lmaoooo thousand dollar diaper goes crazy.” And the third took it home with: “My girl had on a sweatpamper but she sang her heart out & we had a good time lol.”

wtf do she got on ?? pic.twitter.com/Q8p8ZEicXl — Zaza Man (@Zazamyodor) April 10, 2025

You know what?! I am not here for this slander! KeyKey is goals to me. She’s so fine, even though she seems to be a bit hostile for this big ol’ age. I will let the young boys deal with that.

Keyshia finally responded to her seven million Instagram followers: “It’s my MFn business what I got a got damn diaper on, boo. Why the f##k you care about it? What does it mean to you that I got on a $1000 diaper?” Then she came back with a bit of humor, adding, “It did look a little diaper-ish, but I didn’t care. I still kinda liked it.”

See? She can take a joke.

A few people said this goes back to her men friends, but I would not know anything about that.

Her showing at Dreamville was followed by a public breakup with rapper Hunxho, and some fans think she was spiraling. If you saw the show, she repeatedly dissed men. She would fall back and claim it was a joke from time to time, but it is easy to believe there was more to it now. Keyshia Cole stays unbothered and unfiltered. I can’t wait ’til she gets older.