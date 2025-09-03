Marlon Wayans & Snoop Dogg: Two Fake Posts, One Big Mess

Marlon Wayans never blasted Snoop Dogg over his LGBTQ+ comments — and Snoop never apologized either, despite viral fakes.

Marlon Wayans and Snoop Dogg are trending in the same conversation right now, but for all the wrong reasons. A lot of people probably fell for this fake statement because Marlon defended Snoop after the Trump fiasco.

Over the weekend, it looked like a scorching clapback from Marlon Wayans in response to Snoop Dogg’s much-discussed comments about Disney’s Lightyear and its LGBTQ+ representation. The post went viral with millions of views. Some people applauded Marlon for allegedly calling out homophobia. He has done similar things, but not this time.

First of all, before I continue, we knew this was BS. I saw it, googled it and had a general feeling it was fake. What do people get out of this? Is there some sort of undiagnosed social disease? Anyway, let me carry on.

The now-deleted post from user @JamesTate121 claimed Marlon said: “There ain’t no Hollywood agenda to turn kids gay. That’s the dumbest s##t I’ve ever heard. Disney characters lie, steal, cheat, kill, poison and everything and don’t nobody say it’s an agenda to turn their kids into a piece of s##t. I watched Snow White when I was a kid and I ain’t give a b###h a poison apple yet. But as soon as a gay character pop up, it’s an agenda.”

There was more to the quote, but why keep repeating it when it was fake. You get the idea.

But, the words spread quickly across timelines because they definitely sounded like something Marlon might say. He’s been publicly supportive of the LGBTQ+ community and even celebrated Pride in June. They used his past support to spread this lie.“Happy Pride to all my LGBTQ peeps… You can be a straight man and still love gay people,” he said earlier in June. He has a transgender child he loves and that also helped momentarily validate this rumor.

Marlon screamed at the internet for this one. That post-n-deleter should the one to get the wrath. We should get the credit!

On IG, he said, “People really running with this BULLSH*T. I NEVER said this. @snoopdogg is my bro. I’d never publicly smear him for an opinion. I NEVER even heard what he said or if he said it. I’m watching all these news outlets pick this up and I’m shaking my head. I do defend the LGBTQ as i defend all human rights. But Snoop and I BEEFING. Yall stop this fake news. If I’d had a problem with Brody I’d handle it offline as two brothers. Now have a blessed day.”

On the other side, the Snoop Dogg side of the saga is murky. The backlash for saying the same-sex kiss in Lightyear made him “scared” to take his grandson to the movies, is not going away. There was an apology posted on his official social media, but it was not true. He says he did not say “my bad.”

Marlon Wayans didn’t go at Snoop. Snoop didn’t apologize. Two fake posts. One big mess.