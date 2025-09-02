Snoop Dogg Rep Say Apology Over LGBTQ Comments Was “Fake”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg’s rep confirmed he never posted an apology after his comments about LGBTQ content in kids’ movies caused controversy.

Snoop Dogg found himself at the center of online confusion and criticism after a fake Instagram comment circulated in response to his remarks about LGBTQ themes in children’s films.

The Hip-Hop icon came under scrutiny following his appearance on the It’s Giving podcast, where he described feeling uncomfortable watching the 2022 animated movie Lightyear with his grandson.

The film features a same-sex couple raising a child, which prompted questions from the young boy that Snoop admitted he didn’t know how to answer.

“These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer,” the 53-year-old said on the podcast. He added that he now feels “scared to go to the movies” out of concern he’ll be put “in the middle of s**t that I don’t have an answer for.”

Over the weekend, a now-deleted comment appeared under a post by Hollywood Unlocked, allegedly showing Snoop Dogg trying to explain himself.

The message read, “I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons. All my gay friends no what’s up, they been calling me with love. My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6-yr-old. Teach me how to learn. I’m not perfect (sic).”

Snoop Dogg’s representative confirmed the comment was fabricated. The identity of the person behind the impersonation remains unknown.

The fake apology surfaced after entertainer Ts Madison publicly addressed Snoop’s comments, prompting the alleged response. However, the rapper has not made any public apology or further statement since the podcast aired.

Snoop’s original remarks continue to stir debate about LGBTQ representation in children’s media and how public figures navigate those conversations with younger generations.

The podcast episode featuring Snoop’s comments was released last week.