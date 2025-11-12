Max B Is A Married Man Already, Sources Say

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Max B locked in with his longtime lady, who he apparently married while incarcerated.

Harlem’s own Max B wasted no time turning freedom into forever. Just a day after walking out of prison, the “Wave God” got down to biz and gave his lady her ring in New York City.

The rapper, born Charly Wingate, served more than 15 years behind bars after receiving a 75-year sentence in 2009. His term was later reduced, paving the way for one of Hip-Hop’s most anticipated homecomings.

Max B’s release spread like wildfire, but there was one thing that most people did not realize. It seems like Max got married in jail or super duper fast soon as he got out. We saw the play-by-play as he emerged back into free world. Many wondered where his lady was. Personally, I did not trip off it. I just watched him do all the things, from Jets games to getting dressed. We did not see him hit up city hall and get hitched. He could have, but most are saying it was in jail.

Regardless, he finally gifted his world with her ring. That sucker was bling-blinging all over the place at a private dinner. The moment marked the start of a new era for the Harlem native. Bro starts off his new life the right way. Leave those crazy women alone! A lot of people thought he was proposing, but I noticed he did not get down on one knee. I knew he could not be THAT gangster! You gotta bend the knee for your wife.

There’s not a lot more to say here, but Max B’s comeback story is writing itself. Rumor has it he’s got to get a job, but that is cool to me. He apparently tried to get a gig with the NYC Jets. Since they are terrible, he probably could play for the team. LOL! I suppose he’s going to be rapping on the side. I am not mad at that either.

I guess we will find out the terms of his nuptials soon, but he’s married.

And then there is this: