Meek Mill Reveals “Craziest” Thing He Saw At Diddy’s Parties

Meek Mill took to social media to set the record straight on rumors tying him to Diddy’s legal case and Lil Rod’s lawsuit.

Meek Mill is setting the record straight about what he witnessed at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ parties while distancing himself from the federal case swirling around the Bad Boy founder.

The Philadelphia rapper took to social media late at night on Tuesday (May 20) as Diddy’s sex-trafficking case continues.

“The craziest thing I seen at a puff party is ‘coke vibes'” he wrote. “That’s going on at all these parties … I’m from Norf Philly I had millions since I was 23! I don’t even wanna be addicted to weed! Not judging but I see it different!”

Meek also addressed what he says is a smear campaign targeting his name, fueled speculation tied to Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy.

“I wanna bring back up ‘lil rod’ and his lawsuit that was dropped?” Meek added. “He never said my name but these blogs amplified that whole agenda against me. My culture don’t believe it but it’s an attack on my brand..I wanna get to the bottom of it!”

The post came as Meek continues to push back against rumors that he was the unnamed rapper referenced in Lil Rod’s lawsuit.

The suit claims Diddy told Lil Rod he had sex with “a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj,” a description many interpreted as Meek.

Despite Meek’s assertion that the lawsuit was “dropped,” the case remains active.

In March, a federal judge in Manhattan dismissed several major claims, including racketeering. However, the judge allowed the sex trafficking and abuse allegations to proceed.

That ruling stripped the case of its RICO charge, but the most serious accusations remain on the table.

Meek Mill has repeatedly denied any connection to the allegations against Diddy. He previously offered $100,000 to fund a private investigation into how his name became attached to the lawsuit.