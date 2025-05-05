More 2Pac & Biggie Bars On Deck From Mystery Producer?

Unreleased verses from Tupac and Biggie may soon surface, thanks to a legendary New York producer making a quiet comeback.

Just when you think you’ve heard it all, it turns out there might be even more to uncover. Over this past weekend, I got some intel—and I’m gonna share it with you. I heard that someone is in possession of two unreleased verses from two rappers who have since passed away. And not just any rappers—these are legends. Over the years, their music, likeness, and stories have been used over and over again. You’d think there’d be nothing left. But leave it to Hip-Hop to leave no stone unturned.

I’m talking about Tupac and Biggie!

Yes, I’m hearing some incredible news: there are still two lingering verses from these icons, my sources say. I don’t even know how that’s possible. From what I know, there’s nothing left! 2Pac might have some material locked in a vault or something that leaked once upon a time, but for the most part, everything’s been used. Biggie, on the other hand, I’ve been told he has absolutely nothing left. Fat Joe once said there was a full album that existed, but it was deleted, so that became a non-issue. (Forget the fact that some folks say that’s not true!)

Anyway, there’s a producer—based in New York City—who supposedly has these verses. How he plans to release them? That’s anyone’s guess. But word is, he does plan to release them.

Now, I’m not about to drop the name of this producer because that would leak my own info and expose my source. But I have good reason to believe this is legit. The producer is a heavyweight, well-respected and very dope. So, if anybody could pull this off, it’s him. By the way, it is not Easy Mo Bee, but he’s incredible!

My only concern? I worry about the legal forces that will probably swoop in once this goes public. But who knows? Maybe those issues have already been worked out. I guess we’ll find out soon enough. From what I hear, this is all part of the producer’s big return to the music industry. He never really stopped working, but this… this would definitely put him back on the map.

Let’s have some fun!