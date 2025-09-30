Nicki Minaj Fires Shots At JAY-Z & Cardi B, Cardi Strikes Under The Belt

Nicki Minaj is on a rampage, setting her sights on Jay-Z and Cardi B as she fuels a fiery lead-up to her 2025 album.

I don’t know why this isn’t interesting to me, but I’m going to talk about it anyway! Nicki Minaj is on a rampage. She has her eyes and sights fully on JAY-Z and Cardi B! For some reason, this has become the cornerstone of her album rollout for next year. As you can see, she’s already disrupted part of Cardi B’s rollout. Cardi B debuted at the top of the charts, but Nicki celebrated as if she did not. But that’s another story—we’ll get into that in a second.

A few months ago, Nicki was up in arms over Jay, Roc Nation, and money she said she was owed, plus a lot of other things that had nothing to do with bars. Nicki is one of the best writers of our time, so I’d rather hear her making music than unloading on social media. But that’s just me. Here we are with the drama. First of all, she seemingly celebrated Cardi not debuting at the top of the charts, which was surprising to me because Cardi’s rollout was incredible, spanning multiple cities and even underserved territories. I thought it was masterful. Second, Cardi’s album Am I The Drama? was very, very good and well-received by both fans and critics alike. But she was up against some heavy competition on the charts, so she didn’t land at number one. Personally, that doesn’t matter to me—it’s all about the music.

Anyway, it seems like some slick talk—perhaps on Young Thug’s album and other stuff—has Nicki fired all the way up. Now she’s going at Jay and Cardi in a way that feels like a vendetta. I think we’re going to have to deal with this energy consistently from now until her album drops next year. I just hope it doesn’t take away from the music itself. That said, Nicki has made it clear she’s writing! I think she emphasized that because Cardi B has co-writers, while Nicki is all MC. There’s a slight distinction, but Cardi doesn’t care. I don’t think Atlantic Records cares either. And honestly, I don’t think most people care anymore.

JAY-Z is another story. I wonder if he’s even thinking about any of this or if he’s brushing it off from a yacht somewhere. Personally, I’d love to see Jay come back out. I feel like Hip-Hop needs him just as much as it needs Nas. We need these great examples of veteran MCs still operating at a high lyrical level. That said, Jay’s not doing the Super Bowl now, so that’s off the table. Meanwhile, Nas is about to drop some time this year—we definitely know that’s happening. So we’ll have to wait and see.

Nevertheless, Nicki Minaj is on a rampage, and it doesn’t seem like it’s stopping any time soon. I’m here for it, though, because it’s basically the essence of Hip-Hop. Since we’re not going to get along, we might as well get it on—lyrically. Keep it on wax and may the best rapper win.

As I type this, Cardi and Nicki are going back and forth over Twitter…this is WILD! But that will be the next post…but here is a dose of what is happening.