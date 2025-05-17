NLE Choppa’s Biggest Supporter Just Said Goodbye—Maybe

NLE Choppa’s mom may have stepped away from her management role, or did she? Read up!

NLE Choppa and his mother just had a moment, but it’s not as dramatic as the headline. This is destiny. The Memphis rapper’s mother, Angela Potts aka Momma Choppa, has long served as his manager and guardian angel in this treacherous industry. She’s a good person. But it seems she has gracefully exited stage left from the manager role, on her own terms. Before I continue, I went back to get the post and embed it on the site…but it is GONE. My screen shot game is DUMB so I have it but will not repost it out of respect. But walk with me to understand what she said exactly.

No drama. No smoke. She did not say “I quit” and she did not say NLE’s name. “I’ve done my part, and now it’s his time,” is the energy she was giving.

If you’ve ever watched a rocket launch, you will see how I felt about this. The boosters do their job, pushing the ship into orbit, and then they fall away once the job is done. Momma Choppa, it seems, was one of those boosters. This feels like an act of love. Let’s keep it a buck: managing an emerging Hip-Hop star, spiritual influencer, actor, and teenaged tornado is a lot. Running behind a rapper all day? She probably needs a nap and a vacation. HA!

Recently, NLE Choppa has been leveling up and not just musically. Holistically! He’s acting. He’s healing. He’s growing. We salute it all! That said, her IG bio still says the following: “Artist Manager of Nle Choppa, Accountant, Business Consulting, Notary, Real Estate Investor. Team Choppa.”

She probably felt a way for a second and changed her mind. We’ll definitely keep our eyes peeled for any changes!

-illseed out

