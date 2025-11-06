Offset Reportedly Rejects Cardi B’s $10M Divorce Offer—Demands Half

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Offset reportedly turned down Cardi B’s $10 million settlement, demanding half of everything and claiming he helped build her brand.

The rumors are getting deep…

Offset isn’t ready to walk away quietly from his marriage to Cardi B. According to reports, the Migos rapper turned down a $10 million settlement offer from his estranged wife, insisting he deserves 50 percent of their combined assets.

A source reportedly close to the situation told AllHipHop, “Offset feels used. He built that brand with her, now he wants his cut.” YIKES.

The couple, who married in 2017 and share three children, have faced years of ups and downs. We are getting down to the wire. Cardi has completely moved on and has been very public. This latest development adds another layer to. the mess.

Cardi’s camp is reportedly gearing up to fire back with receipts showing that she earned her fortune on her own terms. She’s been hustling since day one, one insider argued. It sounds like Cardi is going to share financial records and business documentation to prove she had her own.

For the record, neither Cardi nor Offset has spoken publicly about the alleged settlement dispute, but that hasn’t stopped social media. This could get messier if things go to court. This isn’t just about love anymore…we are talking millions.

Hell, this breakup might be louder than any of their hits. The men are rooting for ‘Set, but I have money on Cardi.