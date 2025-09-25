Original Black “Power Ranger” Starts Rap Career At 54

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Walter Jones, the original Black Power Ranger, is chasing a new spotlight as he launches a rap career at 54 with Detroit grit and fresh beats.

This is awesome.

Walter Emanuel Jones is remembered by a generation as Zack Taylor, the original Black Power Ranger. Now, at 54, the Detroit-born actor is trading martial arts for microphones as he dives headfirst into rap.

Jones, who also goes by Tre Emanuel, dropped a new track that leans heavily into Hip-Hop with a bounce that would fit nicely on today’s playlists. While most might expect nostalgia when they hear the Black Ranger is rapping, Tre delivers something closer to mainstream rap than a gimmick. He’s nice. If the name wasn’t attached, listeners could easily mistake it for a fresh new artist. I guess he is a fresh new artist.

Detroit has produced rap giants like Eminem, Big Sean and J Dilla. Tre doesn’t have a well-known history in Hip-Hop, but his sound is polished. I am thinking he’s been rapping all this time and finally decided to go for it. By the way, he’s got other songs like “Dance,” a feel-good cut that’s more about fun than bars.

Walter’s story has some weight outside of music. As a child, he lost part of his left hand after an accident with a real gun he mistook for a toy. The injury cost him his middle finger. It has almost nothing to do with Hip-Hop or Hollywood, but it adds a layer of grit to his life.

For many, Jones will always be the first Black Ranger—a trailblazer. He is one of the most recognizable kids’ shows of the ’90s. I am glad he’s looking forward. He’s got new songs hitting and he has great momentum. He’s been a morphing superhero and now he’s a morphing talent. Surprise!