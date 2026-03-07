Pepa Was Ringside When Daughter Was KO’d

Olympic legend Jade Jones stormed into boxing with a second-round knockout over Egypt Criss, the daughter of Hip-Hop icons Treach and Pepa.

Olympic Champion Jade Jones Knocks Out Treach and Pepa’s Daughter In Boxing Debut

Jade Jones walked into a boxing ring with Olympic gold in her past and Pepa & Treach’s daughter standing across from her, and the result was a second-round knockout that instantly got people talking.

The two-time Olympic taekwondo champion made her long-awaited boxing debut in this Boxing Derby and wasted absolutely no time introducing herself. Jones has been dominating taekwondo mats around the world, but was clear on the new mission. She wants to become a two-sport world champion. And there was one person standing in front of her goal.

Standing opposite her was Egypt Criss, who has legendary all in her blood. She is the daughter of Anthony “Treach” Criss from Naughty By Nature and Sandra “Pepa” Denton of Salt-N-Pepa. So yes, expectations were high

But rap does not matter much once the bell rings.

Jones is now 32, but she showed the composure of an Olympics star. The Flint native methodically closed distance and landed clean shots before unleashing a series of three sharp left hooks that sent Criss to the canvas. It was ugly. Pepa was ringside in the fight and that was highlighted by the cameras. But, they did not show her when the KO happened.

This may have been a set up.

Jones did not just randomly jump into boxing. She has been training seriously with former professional boxer Stephen “Swifty” Smith at Liverpool’s 4 Corners Gym. This place builds disciplined fighters. Less is known about Egypt, but I expected her to win.

We have been following Egypt for some time now. At one point, she was rapping heavily. And even has a song with Treach.

For Jones, this debut was not simply about testing the waters. She is ready to compete, not just play around.

Can an Olympic taekwondo legend actually climb the ranks of boxing and chase another world title? We are about to find out.