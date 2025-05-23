Remy Ma’s Bars Might Not Be Hers—According To Papoose

Remy Ma and Papoose’s public fallout has sparked explosive rumors—and some fans want out of the drama completely.

Houston, we have a problem.

So allow me to pontificate for a moment. But before I really dive in, I want to talk a little bit about Remy Ma and Papoose. Individually? I like them a lot. I mean, a lot. But together? Nope. I can’t stand it.

For the longest time, they were considered relationship goals—Black love personified. But now? It’s honestly one of the messiest things I’ve ever witnessed in Hip-Hop. Sure, there have been worse situations—Biggie and Lil’ Kim, Diddy and Cassie Ventura—but when it comes to straight-up, public bickering? These two take the crown.

Now, let’s get into the rumor. There are a ton floating around, but one in particular has Hip-Hop heads really talking. Supposedly, Papoose wrote 90 percent of Remy Ma’s raps. He said that. According to the chatter, since they’ve been together, he’s been the pen behind those bars. This is hard to process, but we do know that she was an accomplished artist before they got together. But when he jumped on Instagram Live to talk about it, you could tell he knew it was going to be a bombshell.

See, Remy Ma has long been respected as one of the fiercest lyricists in the game. That’s not even up for debate. But this claim by Pap makes you pause for a second. We’ve heard whispers before, and I never believed them. (For me, “SHEther” was the beginning of the rumors. By the way, I did not believe them then.) I still don’t know if I believe it now. But I’d be lying if I said it didn’t raise an eyebrow.

At this point, I think it’s time for the rest of us to be released from this group chat. Let them handle their drama privately. I don’t want any part of this mess anymore. I really don’t.

Because here’s the thing—I still like them both. I genuinely don’t want to see this get uglier, especially because there’s a child involved. Hopefully, this was just a one-day, 24-hour thing. I hope they both find peace in moving on with their lives.

Just one request: next time you wanna argue, take it off the internet. Let us breathe. Because right now? It feels like we’re sitting on the couch in your living room, watching it all unfold.