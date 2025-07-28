Shannon Sharpe’s Rumored Pay-Out Allegations Have Been Revealed

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

There are numerous unconfirmed rumors and reports that Shannon Sharpe paid his accuser about $23 million smackeroos. I don’t know what happened between the two adults, but it was a serious jam for Sharpe. Why? To me, that’s Diddy money, and Diddy money gives guilty vibes.

I don’t know any other details on that, but the fact that he paid that money that fast is not a good sign. The brother is definitely paid, but gotdamn! $23 million? I cannot wrap my brain around that. I know these guys are out here making a ton of money, but that is absurd. I think I would need to fight back on this one. But who am I? A “brokey” like Latto raps about.

The bigger question is how this impacts his future opportunities to make money, which could be severely inhibited as well. But he’s back on ESPN. His podcast life seems to be going pretty well, but I’m not sure. He may be raking in the dough just enough to not give a damn about $23 million.

Meanwhile, his accuser has a new lease on life.

Gabriella Zuniga reportedly retired from OnlyFans shortly after the settlement and stated that she’s excited about future projects. Sounds like a grift to me.

Zuniga was seeking $50 million. She alleged rape, sexual assault, emotional distress, non-consensual recordings and more. There were those insane threats during a relationship that began in 2023. Attorney Tony Buzbee negotiated the deal, saying after “protracted and respectful negotiations, we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution,” and the lawsuit will be dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled. Sheesh.

Settlement terms were not disclosed publicly, but credible reports suggest the amount likely exceeded $10 million and may have been significantly higher. This is where the rumor gets some legs.

Sharpe initially issued a video denial, calling the allegations a “shakedown” and denying all wrongdoing. But he is shaking if it was a shakedown. May God bless everyone and we just keep moving forward.