Shyne Recalls Trying To Spit In Diddy’s Face In Prison, Claims He Was Given Measly $50K

Get the inside scoop on the accusations made by Shyne Barrow against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Shyne has come forward with even more accusations against Diddy in light of his Hulu documentary, The Honorable Shyne.

In a new interview, which follows Diddy and his legal team’s response to Shyne’s claim that Diddy was the “devil,” Shyne has revealed the shocking twists in their shared history.

Shyne recently told The Breakfast Club that he spent time with Diddy in Paris in 2012, nearly three years after he served nine years in prison for his involvement in the infamous 1999 New York City club shooting. According to Shyne, he had previously only seen Diddy on one occasion during his prison stint at Rikers Island before they connected in the famous French metropolis. Apparently, Shyne attempted to spit in Diddy’s face during that meeting.

“He came to see me once, and I tried to spit in his face,” Shyne recalled. “I didn’t even know he was coming to see me. They just brought me down in the lawyer’s office.”

Shyne explained that the incident that occurred was indicative of his unwillingness to have anything to do with Diddy, who he says ruined his life. He remarked on the fact that his sentiments about Diddy only shifted in 2012 due to his belief that Diddy owed him for what he had done to him.

“I got out in 2009,” he said. “There wasn’t an attempt at reconciliation until 2012, when I went to Paris to meet him. I was still in a place of ‘he owes me his life.’ He’s a billionaire. If it wasn’t for me, he wouldn’t have been a billionaire.”

Shyne believed Diddy owed him millions and that Diddy would’ve been incarcerated had it not been for him taking the fall for the shooting.

“If I would have cooperated with the district attorney, he’d have went to jail, and heaven knows what would have happened to his career,” he said. “So that’s worth at least a couple million dollars out of the billion that you’re worth.”

But in the end, that’s not how it all played out. Shyne went on to draw a parallel between leaked details of Cassie Ventura’s $30 million lawsuit against Diddy in which he was accused of taking Ventura on shopping sprees after abusing her, and his time with Diddy in Paris. In addition to claiming he witnessedD Diddy spend $500,000 on Cassie in one day, Shyne says he was shocked when Diddy offered him less than six figures as a form of reconciliation.

“He probably gave me like 50 racks [$50,000], and I’m like, ‘You can’t be serious,'” he said. “That’s 10 years? Fifty racks?”