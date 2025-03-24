SIGNS: Donald Trump Suggests CNN, MSNBC Will Be Turned Off While Criticizing Media & New York Times

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

President Donald Trump is once again lashing out at the mainstream media.

This time, in defense of his constituent Elon Musk, who was at the center of The New York Times in a report claiming he would be “briefed on classified U.S. plans if war should break out with China.” In addition to denying the report was true, Trump declared outlets such as CNN, MSNBC and The New York Times are “dishonest” and failing. He made the claims during a recent Fox News interview in which he made it clear that he sees these news organizations as a threat to honest journalism.

“Really, we do need honest journalism in this,” Trump said. “We’ve made such big strides over the last two months, but we just need honest journalism. And we don’t have it.”

Donald Trump Predicts CNN, MSNBC Will Be 'Turned Off'. “Honest journalism” is where they only praise dear leader https://t.co/nWXaMXmxBx — I retweet a lot! Fight back against MAGA 💙 (@Scout20202) March 21, 2025

Trump specifically called out CNN, claiming that he occasionally tunes in just to keep tabs on the network.

“I watch, you have to watch these people every once in a while just to see where they’re coming from, and it’s so dishonest,” he said.

He didn’t stop there. Trump slammed MSNBC, suggesting that it is even worse than CNN.

“MSNBC is, I think, probably worse,” he said. “And they’re both doing horribly in the ratings. I think they’re going to be turned off.”

Taking his criticism even further, Trump set his sights on The New York Times, a newspaper he has long labeled as untrustworthy.

“If you read what’s out of The New York Times, it’s such a dishonest newspaper,” he said. “It’s such garbage. It used to be called all the news that’s fit to print. Well, it’s all the news that’s not fit to print.”

Trump accused the paper of fabricating stories and using unreliable sources.

“They have fake sources or they don’t have sources,” he claimed. “I think they make most of it up.”

Wrapping up his media tirade, Trump reiterated his infamous stance on the press.

“I call it the failing,” he said. “It’s a failing newspaper. It’s failing. And they shouldn’t do that. They really are the enemy of the people.”

Prior to his latest rhetoric, Trump previously lashed out at CNN and MSNBC in a similar fashion during a press conference at the Department of Justice earlier this month. According to the President, the two news outlets could be “illegal” because he claims “96.7 percent” of what they write about him is negative.

Watch the clip below.

During a highly unusual speech at the DOJ, Donald Trump said that CNN and MSNBC are ‘illegal.’



This is what fascism looks like. pic.twitter.com/wmPl5nwrgM — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 14, 2025