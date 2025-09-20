SIGNS: Entire Police Department Quits After Mayor Fires Historic Black Woman Police Chief

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A new mayor and a historic police hiring is marred in controversy. What happens next is crazy.

Martha Caradine Demoted As Ackerman’s First African American Woman Police Chief Sparks Echoes Of A Wider Pattern

Martha Caradine made history in September 2024 when she became the first African American woman to lead the Ackerman, Mississippi police force, rising from assistant chief . But in September 2025, she was demoted, and several officers resigned in protest. According to reports, there was one cop left on staff.

That move doesn’t just stand alone. It fits into a disturbing trend: Black women being pushed to the margins across federal and local jobs as the second Trump administration ramps up mass firings, cuts, rollbacks of DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) efforts, and layoffs.

Since Trump re-entered the Oval Office, over 300,000 Black women have left or been forced out of the workforce. These insidious movies include layoffs, budget cuts or feeling unsafe and unsupported. It is all real and it has all happened since The Donald moved into that big, white house.

In August 2025, the unemployment rate for Black women jumped to 7.5 percent, up from 5.4 percent in January. This marked a rapid unraveling of job security for the nations most educated and qualified group.

Caradine’s story sits nicely inside this ongoing turmoil. Her demotion isn’t just about one town. It reflects a system-wide issue where Black women who reach high level leadership roles seem especially vulnerable. Based on their qualifications, talent and even personalities they deserve none of this.

Her marriage to Lawrence Caradine, chief of police in nearby Eupora, adds another layer. This is in the home – not remote for her family. They have not commented, but they do have an active FB page where they bring to light those that support them.

Ackerman’s new mayor, who happens to be a white woman, has caused outrage, but she stands on her decision. But people are awake, watching and the support of the resigning police force shows true conviction. Martha Caradine’s demotion may seem local, but it resonates nationally. Black women’s job exits are trending upward, faster than most other groups. This happens despite their qualifications and education. This is the new battleground.

Caradine’s removal shows how fast “firsts” can be celebrated for a moment, but then systemically abandoned. Ackerman won’t be the only town watching this pattern. We’ll all be watching.