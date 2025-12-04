SIGNS: Kunta Kinte Lives, Nearly Takes Lives Using AR-15

A man named Kunta Kinte is facing attempted murder charges after police say he opened fire on three women during a Swan Avenue confrontation that nearly turned deadly.

Kunta Kinte. I thought this was a fictional character from the legendary movie “Roots.” But in 2025, we take nothing for granted. Kunta Kinte Lives As An Alleged Menace To Society.

Kunta Kinte Taylor and a hail of bullets headline one of the wildest Baton Rouge tales to surface this season, and I am unpacking what really went down on Swan Avenue, round where Lil Boosie is from. Word is the whole incident started over money owed and a planned marijuana pickup, but it ended in a scene that felt more like an action film than a neighborhood visit.

Kunta Kinte Taylor, 29, has been a familiar name in that part of Baton Rouge for a minute. Still, nobody expected his latest moment to involve an AR-style rifle, three terrified women, and a frantic escape that ended with one of those women running toward a Southern University Police officer for help. The affidavit paints the whole thing in stark detail. The women allegedly pulled up to see Taylor at an apartment on Swan Avenue. They told a woman on the scene that they were there specifically for him. Fifteen minutes later, a person walked up to their car, pointed a gun at them, and things escalated fast from there.

According to the police paperwork, Kunta Kinte then came around a nearby vehicle armed with that AR-style rifle and opened fire on the car. Another person also started shooting, although the affidavit keeps that individual unnamed. The women sped off in fear. One bullet reportedly came within inches of one woman’s head and only missed because it struck the metal frame between the front and rear windows. She told police that Kunta Kinte fired multiple additional shots even after they tried to get away and that she had known him for four years, which only made the moment more chilling.

After the gunfire, Kunta Kinte and the unnamed shooter were seen slipping into the back seat of a car as it pulled out of the apartment complex. By Tuesday, though, the police had him in custody. Kunta Kinte is now facing three counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property, and domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Authorities also noted that Kunta Kinte had been arrested earlier this year over a domestic abuse battery case from June. So this may be a man with a pattern and not just an explosive moment gone wrong. Either way, Baton Rouge is buzzing because this one feels like it could have taken an even darker turn if that bullet had landed just an inch to the left. Folks are grateful it did not. The legal side of this situation just began, and the city is watching closely.

Source: https://www.wbrz.com/news/baton-rouge-police-arrest-man-accused-of-shooting-at-three-women-at-swan-avenue-apartment-complex/