SIGNS: Seven Arrested After Food Order Mix-Up Sparks Violent Brawl At Whataburger

Seven people were arrested after a 3 A.M. food mix-up at a San Antonio Whataburger erupted into a viral, violent brawl caught on video.

Seven people were arrested early Saturday morning after a food order mix-up escalated into a violent brawl at a Whataburger restaurant, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred at 3 A.M. on October 5 when two groups of customers began arguing over confused food orders.

What started as a simple misunderstanding quickly spiraled into chaos, with multiple people throwing punches and kicking a man who was knocked to the ground.

Video footage captured by a witness shows a woman punching another woman on the restaurant counter before several men joined the altercation.

The viral video, which has garnered more than 1,000 shares on social media, depicts at least six men attacking one individual who curled into a fetal position on the floor.

The San Antonio Police Department confirmed that officers responded to reports of an assault in progress. All seven suspects were booked for assault causing bodily injury, though no major injuries were reported at the scene.

The conflict began when restaurant staff allegedly told one group of customers that another party “have your food” instead of acknowledging their error with the orders.

“Moments later, those individuals confronted my son and his friends, and within seconds, the situation escalated far beyond a simple misunderstanding — to a violent assault,” said witness Rebecca Noel.

Whataburger, the Texas-based burger chain founded in 1950, issued a statement emphasizing customer and employee safety.

NEW: Seven people arrested after a brawl broke out inside a Texas Whataburger over an order mix-up



One of the ‘teens’ suffered a concussion, 40 lacerations, a bite mark, a broken wrist, and bruised kidneys, liver, and ribs



The victim’s mother claimed Whataburger staff told… pic.twitter.com/JywVX5Qnqs — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) October 15, 2025

“At Whataburger, the safety of our Guests and employees is our top priority. We are cooperating fully with the authorities,” the company’s media relations team said.

The beloved Texas institution has over 900 locations across the South, with the majority concentrated in Texas. Founded by Harmon Dobson in Corpus Christi, the chain has become synonymous with Texas culture and late-night dining.

Fast-food restaurant altercations have become increasingly common in recent years, with several high-profile incidents captured on social media.

The viral nature of such videos often amplifies local incidents into national news stories.