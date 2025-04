Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Slim Thug has responded to online rumors tying Houston mogul J. Prince to the recovery of his stolen jewelry after a break-in at his downtown penthouse during the NCAA championship game.

In a straight-to-the-point Instagram video, the Houston rapper made it clear: “J. Prince did not get my jewelry back. I did not call J. Prince.”

The speculation started after Slim Thug posted a video on Easter Sunday showing his jewelry had been returned. He captioned the post: “POV Thieves stole your jewelry, but GOD got it back.”

That post sparked a wave of comments suggesting J. Prince may have played a behind-the-scenes role in retrieving the items.

Slim Thug quickly set the record straight while still showing respect for the Rap-A-Lot Records founder.

“Let me tell you who J. Prince is,” he stated. “When I was young growing up, J. Prince was the n#### that was Slim Thug. That’s who J. Prince was when I was growing up. J. Prince had all the jewelry, the cars, everything n##### in the city want more than Slim Thug. How about that? Even to this day, you got to respect and look up to J. Prince. He got a f###### island, man. He got a f###### ranch.”

The veteran rapper added, “That’s inspiring… I got nothing but love for J. Prince and his family.”

Slim Thug also clarified that while he never signed with J. Prince, he once hoped to follow in his footsteps.

“He offered. I wanted to be the new J. Prince,” he said. “But no, that’s not who got my jewelry back.”

He also took a moment to call out those using his name and the situation to chase views.

Slim Thug’s Houston penthouse was burglarized on April 7 while he was in San Antonio watching the University of Houston Cougars play in the NCAA championship.

According to Houston police, the suspects broke in between 3:30 p.m. and 11 p.m., making off with jewelry, cash and other valuables.

The rapper said he has surveillance footage of the suspects, describing them as four “Black dudes.”

As of now, no arrests have been made. The Houston Police Department is still investigating.