Stove God Cooks Has Fans Mad & Babygrande Records Answering Questions

Stove God Cooks has fans asking questions again, and this time it ain’t a Q&A session.

We are talking about whether or not his long-awaited album with Swizz Beatz is caught up in some industry mess.

Let’s talk about it.

The streets were expecting All This For Me to arrive March 27. Instead, supporters woke up to silence. No album. No clear explanation. Just anticipation hanging in the air like an unfinished verse. That alone would be enough to spark speculation, but things got more interesting when Babygrande Records reportedly jumped into the conversation.

According to a content creator covering the situation, the label responded directly under a video saying, “This ain’t got to do with us, homie. Be safe.” Sounds simple enough. Case closed, right? Not exactly.

Here’s where things start getting weird.

Fans quickly noticed that Babygrande is still listed in the credits for “Welcome to the Garden,” a recent single connected to the Swizz Beatz produced project. Listen below. Now we have two realities existing at the same time. A public denial of involvement with the label and documented credits that suggest very strongly they have some level of business connection.

Hip-Hop needs clarity.

Nobody involved has offered a detailed explanation publicly, soooooo we speculate.

Here’s where it gets a bit more clear. Many believe it could be an older agreement that is now rearing its ugly head. We really do not know.

What does seem clear is that the people feeling want this album to come out and fast!

Nobody say something and then do something!