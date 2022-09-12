T.I. And Other Atlanta Falcons Fans Go Berserk Over New Theme Song Featuring Rotimi

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Atlanta Falcons new theme song has much to be desired according to the folks in the town.

I hope Rotimi is not somewhere taking this personal. But he is probably the last artist we would expect to see performing the theme song to the Atlanta Falcons as they open the National Football League’s 2022-2023 season. Nobody had this on their bingo card!

Here is what all the chatter is about.

I have personally never known the homie to represent The A. And then, it all fell apart. First of all, if you can, look at the comments. Secondly, Tip was the first to step up and ask the question.

Peep what NuFace posted:

Even AHH’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur said something about it on Twitter.

I guess Lil Baby, Future, JID, Childish Gambino, Killer Mike, 2 Chainz, Latto, Luda, Omertà, JD, Big Boi, Gucci, the whole Dungeon Family and MC Shy D were unavailable. https://t.co/ud1SEUSz6S — CHUCK JIGSAW CREEKMUR (@chuckcreekmur) September 11, 2022

I am not sure what they can do to make this right, but they will have to get something else on this. To make matters even worse, THE FALCONS LOST. It is like they were jinxed!

Dayum! They lost by a point! And based on the way it looks, NO rallied in the 4th to take the W.

Do you have somebody you would rather see?

Gucci Mane.

Future.

21 Savage.

Offset.

Young Thug.

Playboi Carti.

2 Chainz.

Lil Baby.

T.I.

Andre or Big Boi

JID

JD

Just play this and get it over with.