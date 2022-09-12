T.I. And Other Atlanta Falcons Fans Go Berserk Over New Theme Song Featuring Rotimi

I hope Rotimi is not somewhere taking this personal. But he is probably the last artist we would expect to see performing the theme song to the Atlanta Falcons as they open the National Football League’s 2022-2023 season. Nobody had this on their bingo card!
Here is what all the chatter is about.
I have personally never known the homie to represent The A. And then, it all fell apart. First of all, if you can, look at the comments. Secondly, Tip was the first to step up and ask the question.
Peep what NuFace posted:
Even AHH’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur said something about it on Twitter.
I am not sure what they can do to make this right, but they will have to get something else on this. To make matters even worse, THE FALCONS LOST. It is like they were jinxed!
Dayum! They lost by a point! And based on the way it looks, NO rallied in the 4th to take the W.
Do you have somebody you would rather see?
- Gucci Mane.
- Future.
- 21 Savage.
- Offset.
- Young Thug.
- Playboi Carti.
- 2 Chainz.
- Lil Baby.
- T.I.
- Andre or Big Boi
- JID
- JD
Just play this and get it over with.