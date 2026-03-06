T.I. Tells 50 Cent: “We Can Go Song for Song… Documentary for Documentary”

T.I. is making it clear he’s not intimidated by rumors of a 50 Cent documentary about his family.

This thing between T.I. and 50 Cent is definitely not cooling down.

After rumors surfaced that 50 Cent might produce a documentary about T.I. and his family, the Atlanta rapper has made it clear he is not intimidated at all. In fact, Tip seems ready for whatever comes next.

While shooting a mini-video in New York City, T.I. addressed the threat directly. His response? If 50 wants smoke, he can get it in any format. I did not expect that!

According to Tip, they can go bar for bar, hit for hit… and even documentary for documentary.

“We can go bar for bar, hit for hit, or doc for doc… either way all you gon do is show how much of a FN u is. …. Let’s play. Nobody fears you over here Boo Boo…” he said on IG.

That’s a bold stance considering how ruthless 50 Cent can be when he’s locked into a feud. The Queens mogul has built an entire brand around trolling rivals and producing hard-hitting content, especially with the success of his TV empire and his recent documentary work.

But T.I. clearly isn’t shaken.

In fact, the King of the South seemed completely confident that if things get messy, both sides have skeletons they could bring to the surface. That’s why some fans see this escalating situation as a potential case of mutually assured destruction. I am being dramatic, but IJS!

Interestingly enough, Tip does have some Hollywood experience himself. Beyond music, he has appeared in films like ATL, Takers, and Ant-Man, and he’s no stranger to the entertainment business outside of Hip-Hop. In our interview, he addresses some of the projects he has coming.

So if this ever turned into a doc-for-doc showdown, he might actually have the chops to respond.

Still, from the outside looking in, this whole situation feels unnecessary. Both artists are veterans with legendary careers and huge cultural impact. Watching them potentially try to tear each other down doesn’t really benefit anyone.

Maybe the smarter move would be for the two to bury the hatchet before things spiral any further.

But if history tells us anything about 50 Cent, peace usually isn’t the first option.

And right now, T.I. doesn’t look like he’s backing down either.

They even shot a mini-music video in the city.