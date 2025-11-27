The Game Recorded A Gangsta Grillz In 48 Hours?!

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The Game is back and he returns with DJ Drama for a Black Friday Gangster Grillz.

The Game is on the way back in the more major way. He has reportedly just pulled off something wild. According to the chatter, The Game walked into a studio on a random day… and walked out with a brand-new Gangsta Grillz. Oh Dip.

Yeah. That. A whole project. From scratch. In 48 hours.

Game says he’s been building toward this moment for years, but the time has come – Black Friday. He claims he cooked up the entire tape in two days and CLAIMS he recorded a total of 60 songs. He say he picked the best 19. That is crazy, quite possibly not possible. Where are those other songs going? Gotta be in the stash for another project.

DJ Drama!

Mr. Gangsta Grillz!

The day after Thanksgiving is the…the most unexpected and chaotic Gangsta Grillz tapes in recent memory is going to drop. I am excited for this, because Game is about the bars!

So, this is a pretty short ass article. That’s the end.

Peep this though!