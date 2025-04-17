Travis Scott Could Have Beef Brewing With Wrestler Following WWE Slap

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Will we see Travis Scott get in the ring for real at WrestleMania 41?

Travis Scott’s villain origin story in the WWE may be in its beginning stages as a new rivalry between the Houston rapper and a prominent wrestler appears to be brewing.

WWE wrestler Cody Rhodes, who was involved in an altercation with Travis Scott last month, made an appearance during a recent episode of the sports talk show First Take with Stephen A. Smith. During his appearance, Rhodes went off on Scott, seemingly challenging him to step into the ring with him at the upcoming WrestleMania 41 event.

Rhodes claims it’s only right he get his chance for some get back after La Flame violated him in the ring. For those who missed out, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer reported that Rhodes, who faced off against John Cena during the Elimination Chamber match in March, reportedly suffered a busted eardrum and black eye after Scott struck him across the face.

Travis Scott says he didn’t know WWE was fake, explaining why he slapped the s### out of Cody Rhodes pic.twitter.com/ppWVVdnQhp — Daily Noud (@DailyNoud) March 2, 2025

In his initial remarks addressing the incident, Rhodes says he made a misstep by immediately dismissing the attack Scott snuck in on him during the match.

“I had made the mistake of a lot of people texting me after, concerned, because my eardrum burst and then the next day I had the full ‘Tommy Boy’ spot on my face,” he remarked. “But I told everybody, he didn’t get me at all. And then I realized there was a nice fan cam shot of how difficult it is.”

Rhodes revealed what added insult to his literal injury was the fact that he, and even his young daughter, were fans of La Flame before their encounter.

“Travis Scott, for as talented as he is, and he’s an incredibly talented guy, who I’d even bought his kicks, I got a pair for Liberty as well, Travis Scott kind of sucks,” he said.

Cody Rhodes says Travis Scott sucks & he’s looking for payback on First Take

pic.twitter.com/9x2agVB3BZ — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) April 17, 2025

Rhodes didn’t stope there, vowing to see Scott again should he show his face at the next WWE event.

“So, and if he’s coming to WrestleMania, which Triple H announced he was coming to WrestleMania, I’ll be looking for what we call in the wrestling business, a little bit of a receipt,” he concluded.

Not only did Scott brag to Triple H that he was “hooked” following the incident with Rhodes in the ring, on April 17 his brand, Cactus Jack, announced a collection with WWE for WrestMania 41 that includes trading cards and exclusive merch.