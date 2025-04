Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Trippie Redd shut down rumors about missing Coi Leray’s baby shower with a no-nonsense Instagram Story amid rumors of a new girlfriend.

Trippie Redd is firing back at critics Sunday night after rumors swirled that he skipped Coi Leray’s baby shower after flaunting his new girlfriend on Instagram.

The “Love Scars” rapper hopped on his Instagram Stories Sunday (April 27) with a message for the haters.

“My baby ain’t have no baby shower yet,” he confirmed. “So, you blogs, go run and tell everybody that. Since I’m the worst dad, and I don’t show up to baby showers and all that extra s###.”

The drama kicked off Saturday when Trippie posted a casual photo of a mystery woman lounging in his cluttered bedroom.

He captioned the shot, “SHOULD I CLEAN MY ROOM?” The post quickly stirred up chatter online, with many questioning his priorities.

New GF well Idc but NEW GF with caption “SHOULD I CLEAN MY ROOM”🧹lmfaooo Trippie wild asf #NDA #Trippieredd pic.twitter.com/Mszj9tpaC0 — 𝑺𝑻𝑹𝑰𝑷𝒔𝑨𝑪𝑲79 💿🩸🦇🦋 (@Mrtr666goat999) April 26, 2025

Adding to the confusion, Trippie had shared a heartfelt post about his unborn daughter just days earlier on X (Twitter).

“Yall my daughter tryna share my bday lol,” he wrote. “That’s gone be her damn day now…” His birthday falls on June 18, suggesting Coi Leray’s due date is fast approaching.

Meanwhile, Coi Leray also addressed the baby shower rumors last week, although she did not mention Trippie Redd.

“My babyshower next week,’ she tweeted on April 24. “I’m soo excited.” When asked if footage from a recent event was her baby shower, Coi Leray replied, “Nope, went to the Pink Pier in NY for my friend birthday,” backing up Trippie’s claim that no baby shower had taken place yet.

Coi Leroy is seen attending her BABY SHOWER ALONE after she caught Trippie Redd CHEATING on her while PREGNANT 😔🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZFgdGwsIpw — Dubs⛧ (@onlydubsX) April 20, 2025

Coi Leray Hints At Trippie Redd Cheating

The pair’s relationship has been rocky since January when Coi accused Trippie of cheating, posting, “Nothing worse than being cheated on. I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy.”

Although neither has publicly confirmed their breakup, they appear to have gone their separate ways between January and April 2025.

Trippie also stirred controversy earlier this year with a tweet that read, “To every b#### I ever did wrong, I’ll do it again,” further fueling speculation about his personal life.

Leray announced they were expecting a baby girl earlier this month, proudly sharing, “GIRL MOM.”