Tupac Shakur’s Alleged First Sexual Experiences With Family & Mother’s Friend Revealed

Tupac Shakur’s early sexual experiences, including encounters with a cousin and his mother’s friend, are revealed in a new book.

Tupac endured troubling early sexual experiences with a family member and a close friend of his mother, according to a new biography that sheds light on the late rapper’s complicated relationship with intimacy and identity.

In Only God Can Judge Me, journalist Jeff Pearlman compiles interviews from over 600 people to explore the formative years of Tupac Shakur, revealing disturbing details that contrast sharply with the public image of a confident Hip-Hop sex symbol.

The Daily Mail reports Pearlman writes that Tupac’s first sexual experience happened at age 14 with a cousin.

“Although he would later become a Hip-Hop sex symbol, Tupac’s earliest sexual experiences were dark ones,” Pearlman states. “According to conversations he had with a close classmate, and confirmed by his sister, Tupac’s first sexual dalliance had come at age 14, when he had intercourse with a cousin. The girl was also a teenager, and it only happened one time.”

His sister Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur confirmed the account and questioned why anyone would expect her brother to speak publicly about such a traumatic memory. “Would you talk about it?” she asked. “Would you be bragging?”

Tupac’s second encounter, according to the biography, came soon after with a friend of his mother, Afeni Shakur, a former Black Panther. The experience left him emotionally disoriented.

He later told girlfriend Simi Cruise, “The next day I thought I was in love with my mom’s friend. And she ignored me. She was a woman, I was a boy. That changed my way of thinking about sex. It wasn’t love. It was just sex.”

These early encounters occurred during a time when Tupac struggled socially and romantically.

“At Dunbar [High School], Tupac had faced a steady string of rejections. Girls simply didn’t take an interest in him,” Pearlman writes. “He was short, poor, funny looking, and shabbily attired. A nice guy. And it ate him up. For all the outer-leaning swagger, with the opposite sex Tupac felt like a loser. He knew he had game, only nobody wanted to play it.”

That changed when he enrolled at the Baltimore School for the Arts at 14. Pearlman describes the school as a place where romantic experimentation was common.

“Not sex, but drunk and/or high party make-outs. One girl one weekend. Another a different weekend,” Pearlman notes.

There, Tupac developed his first meaningful relationship with Mary Baldridge, a 15-year-old ballerina. The two exchanged letters filled with affection and sexual tension. In one dated February 1, 1988, Tupac wrote, “I think of u! I love u! I am so sore!”

Later that month, he expressed mixed feelings about becoming physically intimate. “I’m so preoccupied with thoughts of making love… I don’t think we should do it yet! I changed my mind, we should do it!” he wrote. After they became intimate, he followed up with, “I can’t wait to make love 2 U again. I just wanted to tell you how much I love you!”

Baldridge eventually learned that Tupac had been unfaithful during their relationship, but she still reflected on their time together fondly. “Still,” she told Pearlman, “the memories are special.”

Pearlman connects the rapper’s troubled early sexual history to his later legal difficulties and complex relationships with women.

In 1994, the Hip-Hop star was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse against Ayanna Jackson and sentenced to up to four and a half years in prison, though he served only nine months while maintaining his innocence.

Speaking to NPR, Pearlman emphasized how the rapper’s upbringing contributed to his struggles with intimate relationships.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Pearlman said of the rapper’s experiences with women. “He was 14 years old when he had his first sexual experience, and it was with a cousin. When he was 15 years old he had his second sexual experience and it was with an adult friend of his mother.”

Watch AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur‘s interview with Jeff Pearlman below.