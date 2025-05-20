Wendy Williams Was Allegedly Moved To Memory Care Unit After 60th Birthday Relapse

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams was reportedly moved to a memory care unit after drinking at a rooftop bar on her 60th birthday.

Wendy Williams landed in the memory care wing of her assisted living facility after allegedly slipping away to a rooftop bar and drinking on her 60th birthday, according to a new documentary that raises fresh concerns about her health and guardianship.

In the new Lifetime special TRAPPED: What Is Happening to Wendy Williams?, veteran journalist Diane Dimond detailed the July 18 incident, saying the former talk show host left her care unit unsupervised and made her way to the top floor of the building.

“Wendy was on the third floor in this care unit, where she has access to the hallways, to the elevators,” Dimond said. “And on her birthday, she decided to get in the elevator and see where she could go. Well, it went all the way up to the rooftop bar, and it being her birthday, she ordered a drink, and then another one, and another. Who knows how many, but she will admit to you that she got drunk, she had a relapse.”

The birthday bender reportedly led to Williams being transferred to a secured memory unit within the same facility, where her movements are now more restricted.

Wendy Williams Admits Drinking On Her Birthday

Back in March, Williams acknowledged the incident during a phone interview on The View, saying, “But I must admit to you, that when I got from Connecticut to New York, it was my birthday, you know, July 18, and yes, I celebrated, you know what I’m saying? But no more, no more alcohol, thank you.”

Williams, who has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, has been under a court-appointed guardianship since 2022.

Her family has said they have been largely cut off from contact and have raised concerns about her care and the people managing her affairs.

Williams expressed frustration with her current legal arrangement during that same View interview.

“I am a college-educated woman, global international person from radio to television,” she asserted. “I’ve been doing important things all of my life, and these two people don’t look like me, they don’t dress like me, they don’t talk like me, they don’t act like me… They will never be me.”

She continued, “I need them to — with my knees — get off my neck. I can’t do it with these two people again. I can’t. And I’m speaking of the guardian and the judge. I need a new guardian.”

Despite the relapse, Williams insisted she is committed to staying sober, telling The View she is now living an “alcohol-free” life.