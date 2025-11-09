Westside Gunn Blasts WWE After Being Kicked Out Buffalo’s “Raw” Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Westside Gunn says his loyalty to WWE ended after being kicked out of Raw in Buffalo, calling it a “heartbreaking” betrayal after years of support.

Westside Gunn Says WWE Kicked Him Out Of Raw Despite Years Of Support

Westside Gunn isn’t holding back after claiming he was kicked out of WWE Raw in his hometown of Buffalo, New York — a move he says shattered his loyalty to the brand he’s supported for years.

The Griselda frontman, known for blending wrestling culture into his music and merch, said he’s poured “thousands” into WWE tickets and promotions over the years. Still, he says the company has repeatedly ignored his passion for the sport and even threatened him over using wrestling-related references in his work.

“After all these years of showing love, supporting and buying tickets, they kicked me out,” Gunn wrote in a now-viral post. “My heart broke that day.”

The Buffalo rapper’s relationship with wrestling has long been part of his identity. His label and art collective, 4THROPE, has worked with wrestlers, released limited-edition gear, and brought wrestling aesthetics into Hip-Hop fashion. WWE wrestlers and fans alike have embraced his enthusiasm in the past, but this latest incident seems to have ended that connection.

Gunn said the removal from the show wasn’t just humiliating — it was a turning point. “I’ve been loyal for years,” he continued. “But now I’m done promoting WWE. I’m focused on building 4THROPE.”

The “Flygod” rapper has often celebrated legends like Ric Flair, The Undertaker, and Bret “The Hitman” Hart in his songs and visuals, bringing wrestling’s swagger and storytelling into Hip-Hop’s landscape. His next chapter appears to be about reclaiming that influence without corporate gatekeeping.

As of now, WWE hasn’t issued a response to Gunn’s claims, but fans across social media are already rallying behind him — many echoing his frustration over how major brands treat artists who genuinely love and amplify their culture.

For Westside Gunn, the message is now clear. Some of us have seen how they have treated him in the past and know this isn’t particularly new behavior.

Before I even say this just know GOD IS THE GREATEST 🤲🏽



For YEAAAAAARS I mean NOBODY w/ 2 feet has spent the amount of $ I have supporting and pushing a brand I’ve loved since I could remember, I sat front row at EVERY BIG SHOW literally, all the good times it brought to my life… pic.twitter.com/6hjkO1eWFy — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) November 8, 2025